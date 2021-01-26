Global Companion Animal Healthcare Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2023

Report Description

This report analyzes the global companion animal healthcare market by product (feed additives, pharmaceuticals and vaccines), by diagnostic tests (diagnostic imaging, immunodiagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, others), by end users; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global companion animal healthcare market was valued at USD 14 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

The major players in global companion animal healthcare market include:

• Zoetis Animal Healthcare (U.S.)

• Merial (France)

• Elanco Animal health (U.S.)

• Bayer Animal Health (Germany)

• Merck and Co., Inc. (U.S.)

• Ceva Animal Healthcare (U.K)

• Virbac Animal Healthcare (France)

• Vetoquinol S.A. (France)

• Perrigo Company plc (Ireland)

• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

• Others

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Republic of Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

Rest of Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the global companion animal healthcare market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Feed Additives

• Pharmaceuticals

• Vaccines

On the basis of diagnostic tests, the global companion animal healthcare market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Diagnostic Imaging

• Immunodiagnostic Tests

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Others

On the basis of end-users, the global companion animal healthcare market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Veterinary hospitals

• Veterinary clinics

• Home care

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

