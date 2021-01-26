Global Chafing Fuel Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Chafing Fuel Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2025”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Snapshot

Chafing fuel is a fuel used for heating food, typically placed under a chafing dish. It is usually sold in a small canister and burned directly within that canister, with or without a wick. The raw materials of this fuel contain methanol, ethanol, or diethylene glycol, as these may be burned safely indoors, and produce minimal soot or odor. These fuels are also used for emergency heating, outdoor cooking, and fondue.

The global Chafing Fuel market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Chafing Fuel by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Methanol

Ethanol

Diethylene glycol

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

OMEGA

Hollowick

Lumea

G.S.Industries

Scientific Utility

Sterno

BLAZE

Cheflink

Zodiac

CandleLand

flamos

Dine-aglow diablo

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Home Use

Commercial Use

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

