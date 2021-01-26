Global Subsea Control Systems Market Research Report 2021-2025

Market Highlights:

Subsea control system aims at dealing with challenging subsea environment. It also receives and transmits the data between the surface and subsea. The data so acquired is used by engineers to monitor the subsea production operations in all climate and water depths. There are many deciding factors which impact the selection of any subsea control system such as the distance between the control points, water depth, and required speed of response during the execution of subsea functions.

Based on component, the market is segmented as subsea control module, umbilical assembly, master control systems, and sensors, among others. Subsea control module segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the fact that it is the brain of the tree. Moreover, it consists of various other component which are an integral part of subsea control systems. These components include CPU, communication boards, digital transmitter modules, hydraulic valves, and subsea electronic module, among others. Considering the type, the market is segmented into topside control system and underwater control system. Topside control system segment is expected to lead the subsea control systems market in 2018 due to the fact that these control systems provide complete control and monitoring of both subsea equipment as well as surface electrical power units (EPU) including hydraulic power units (HPU).

The global subsea control systems market is expected to grow at ~ 9.00% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis:

Europe is estimated to dominate the market for subsea control systems

Region wise, Europe held the largest market share of the global subsea control systems market in 2017. The countries contributing to the largest market share of the region include UK and Norway. The demand for subsea control systems, especially in these countries is highly attributed to the increasing deepwater drilling activities in the region along with increasing subsea spending in these countries. These factors are driving the demand for Subsea control systems in this region.

GLOBAL SUBSEA CONTROL SYSTEMS MARKET 2018-2023

GLOBAL_SUBSEA_CONTROL_SYSTEMS_MARKET_2018-2023.png

Scope of the Report:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global subsea control systems market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the subsea control systems market by its type, component, application, and region.

By Type

Topside Control System

Underwater Control System

By Component

Subsea Control Module

Umbilical Assembly

Master Control Systems (MCS)

Sensors

Others

By Application

Production

Processing

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players:

The key players of the global Subsea control systems market are FMC Technologies Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), GE Oil & Gas Spa (US), Aker Solutions ASA (Norway), OneSubsea (US), Baker Hughes (US), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), Proserve Group Inc. (UK), Oceaneering International, Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Weatherford International (US), and Hitec Products (Norway), among others.

