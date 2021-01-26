Global Transformer Monitoring System Market Research Report 2025

Market Highlights

Transformer monitoring systems collect and process data related to various parameters of transformers to predict and prevent the failure of a transformer. These systems have applications in power transformers and distribution transformers.

The rapid digitalization of power utilities is likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Electricity plays an important role in shaping today’s world and quality of life. It drives overall economic development and social evolution. The power utilities work extensively to provide non-stop electricity to every part of the world. However, to improve the efficiency of the overall power ecosystem, enhance grid reliability, ensure access to real-time information, and increase energy saving through operational efficiency, digital transformation is needed.

Also Read: https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/transformer-monitoring-system-market-2021-growth-rate-pricing-geographic-analysis-and-regional-supply-2025

Most utilities globally are moving toward digitalization with smart meters and advanced metering infrastructure that allows collection of real-time usage data from customers, along with provision for control functions, including time-based rates and demand response. For instance, CenterPoint Energy (US) installed an advanced metering system, SCADA mobile data platform, and a customer vision platform to strengthen the connection between the company and its customers. Similarly, General Electric (US) launched a smart grid test program to demonstrate the potential of integrating digitally equipped devices owned by customers with General Electric’s smart grid for customer energy programs.

Furthermore, the Digitalization of Everything (DOE), in the power utilities, is contributing toward the growth of advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to capture a large amount of data effectively and with operational improvements. Artificial intelligence and robotics also minimize manual intervention and optimizes headcount. These factors are driving the growth of the transformer monitoring system market globally.

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/pRaYefql6

Moreover, the increasing adoption of smart grid technologies is expected to boost the growth of the global transformer monitoring system market. In 2009, the US launched the Smart Grid Investment Grant (SGIG) in the country to modernize the nation’s electrical system, improve interoperability, and collect data on smart grids and customer operations. The SGIG program also helps in the installation of transformer monitoring systems for controlling and monitoring the transformers. The increasing electricity demand in the country has created the demand for smart grids for real-time monitoring and supplying electricity to match the power consumption. Furthermore, smart grids improve the collection and analysis of system data, helping the utilities in the country to improve load forecasting and planning, leading to a reduction in faults and power outages in the country. As per the Smart Grid System Report 2018, published by the US Department of Energy (DOE), the annual investments on smart grid projects increased by 41% from USD 3.4 billion to USD 4.8 billion between 2014 and 2016, and it is expected to rise to USD 13.8 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, in 2019, DOE has selected three companies PARC (US), Consolidated Edison (US), and General Electric (US) to develop and test Transensor, a smart monitoring system to improve the management of distributed energy resources and reliability of grid networks. The development of smart grids is likely to lead to the increased use of transformer monitoring systems to maintain peak demand load, power generation from renewable energy sources, overload capacity, and voltage fluctuation during the forecast period. Therefore, the development of smart grids is expected to drive the growth of the transformer monitoring system market in the world.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/laser-welding-machine-market-2021-opportunities-share-industry-forecast-by-type-price-regions-top-players-trends-and-demands-covid-19-analysis-2021-01-13

The global market for transformer monitoring system is segmented based on type, service, application, and region. Based on type, the global transformer monitoring system market has been segmented into hardware and software. Based on the service, the global transformer monitoring system market has been segmented into oil & gas monitoring, bushing monitoring, and others. Based on application, the global transformer monitoring system market has been segmented into power transformers, distribution transformers, and others.

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the transformer monitoring system market is segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific region dominates the transformer monitoring system market. Extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to increase access to electricity are factors that are expected to boost the growth of the transformer monitoring system market in the region.

Scope of the Report

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aviation-biofuel-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-5988-billion-by-2025-2021-01-19

This study provides an overview of the global transformer monitoring system market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a four-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Transformer Monitoring System Market Based On Type, Service, Application, and Region.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/medical-aesthetics-market-2021-global-research-report-industry-growth-analysis-business-trends-competitive-landscape-regional-forecast-to-2029-2021-01-08

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://primefeed.in/