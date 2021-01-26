Global Busbar Systems Market Research Report 2023

Market Synopsis

As per the analysis by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global busbar system market 2020 is the increasing preference towards the efficient usage of electricity. Besides this, the stringent policies and rules favoring the efficiency of energy have also played a significant role in expanding the market. Moreover, the latest technological developments and efficiency of operations in power infrastructure has also resulted in the expansion of the global busbar system market.

In addition to it, the extensive usage of busbar systems in several data centers across the globe, the latest development is the primary development factor in this market. Due to the sudden expansion in urbanizations, industrialization, and mechanization, there has been the advancement of many business verticals, customer relationships, and end-users. Moreover, the rise in several data centers in recent times and the estimated growth in the future will result in exponential growth of the busbar systems market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the market dynamics in various ways. Several regions have been affected. We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with report.

Market Segmentation

The global busbar system market can be segregated on the basis of power rating, end-user, conductor, and regions.

On the basis of power rating, the global busbar system market can be classified into high, medium, and low. The medium power is the leading segment with respect to market share due to the efficiency provided in the distribution of medium voltage current.

On the basis of end-user, the global busbar system market can be classified into commercial, residential, and industrial. The commercial segment holds the maximum share due to the booming infrastructure projects.

On the basis of the conductor, the global busbar system market can be classified into copper and aluminum. The copper busbar segment is likely to lead the market due to better electrical characteristics such as resistance, conductivity, and strength.

On the basis of regions, the global busbar system market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa has been conducted. As per the analysis, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing populations, modernization, economic development, and increasing population are the most important factors of the busbar systems market in the region. Moreover, the presence of the fastest developing countries like India and China play a significant role in regional expansion.

Key Players

A.R.J. Group (U.A.E.)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Busbar Services (South Africa)

E.A.E EleKTrik A.S. (Turkey)

C&S Electric Ltd. (India). Eaton Corporation

P.L.C.

Entraco Power (India)

Republic of (Ireland)

General Electric Company. (U.S.)

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd. (India)

Gersan EleKTrikAS. (Turkey)

Graziadio & C. S.P.A. (Italy)

KGS Engineering Ltd.(Chennai India)

IBAR (EMEA) Ltd. (Kendal UK)

Schneider Electric Co. (France)

Legrand. (France)

Larsen & Toubro. (India)

