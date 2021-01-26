Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast 2022

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores: Global Markets to 2022” by Region, Product Type & End-Use has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Global cosmetic and personal care stores market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for skin care and cosmetic stores. Companies are investing in designs and digital technologies to improve sales and in-store experiences for its customers. At the same time, emerging markets growth, aspirational lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising millennial population, and technological advances is driving the demand of cosmetic and personal care stores market.

ALSO READ: https://www.openpr.com/news/2093216/cosmetic-and-personal-care-stores-market-2020-key-players

The cosmetic and personal care stores market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2020. The cosmetic and personal care stores market is concentrated with large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings, The Estee Lauder and others.

Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic and personal care stores market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Skin care, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, rising income levels and rapid growth in millennial population globally.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/08/19/waterjet-cutting-machinery-market-2019-global-key-vendors-analysis-revenue-trends-forecast-to-2025/

Asia-Pacific is the largest cosmetic and personal care stores market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and South America region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cosmetic and personal care stores market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/premium-wireless-routers-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-19

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the cosmetic and personal care stores market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as growing popularity of e commerce platforms, counterfeit products and increased trade protectionism.Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the cosmetic and personal care stores market by type. Product type include beauty stores, cosmetics stores and perfume stores.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pharmacy-information-systems-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

Report Includes:

– 92 data tables

– An overview of the global cosmetic and personal care stores market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

– Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

– Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, dm-drogerie markt and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vegetables-processing-line-market-2021-recent-trends-industry-share-size-demands-regional-survey-and-swot-analysis-till-2026-2021-01-13

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Dishwashing Liquid research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/