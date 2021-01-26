Global Business Jets Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2028

The rise of surveillance technologies like ADS-B and rising popularity of heavy Jets and long-range aircrafts have acted as key drivers in the Business Jet Market. The recent growth in private aviation passengers can be attributed to programs such as membership programs, on-demand chartering and fractional ownership which have taken off around the world. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced its policy for issuing air traffic control (ATC) authorizations to individuals seeking to operate aircrafts which are not equipped with ADS-B Out equipment in ADS-B airspace after Jan. 1, 2020.

Digitization is a trend which is expected to bring about disruption in the Business Jet market. Online brokers are expected to serve approximately 70 percent of the market in the next few years. The number of online brokers is expected to be consolidated to 5-10 by the end of the forecast period. Currently, traditional business models like fractional ownership or charter are dominant in the business jet market.

The total Global Market for Business Jets is estimated at around USD 10 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% to USD 32 billion by 2028. North America is expected to account for approximately 60 percent of the market by the end of the forecast period. This is due to the fact that majority of the business jet manufacturers operate out of the North American region.

The report is aimed at:

The Key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Business Jets market are covered in detailed in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Business Jets Market have been covered in detail.

The top 20 products have been analyzed in detail with respect to their component suppliers and their historic shipment data.

The Porter’s Five Forces and the PEST of the Global Business Jet market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Component, Region, Class, and Number of Engines:

By Component:

Fuselage/Body

Empennage or Tail Assembly

Wings

Landing Gear Assembly

Jet engine

Flight Control Systems and Instruments

Others

Region Wise Segmentation:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

LATAM

ROW

By Class

Small

Midsize Jets

Super midsize to Business liners

By Number of Engines

Single Engine

Double engine

Three engines

Product Level Analysis

ACJ319neo

ACJ320neo

ACJ330neo

BBJ 787 family

BBJ 777 family

BBJ MAX Family

Phenom 100

Phenom 300E

Legacy 650

Lineage 1000

Legacy 500

Learjet 75

Challenger 350

Global Family

King Air 250

King Air C90GTx

Falcon 7x

Gulfstream 550

Gulfstream 280

HA-420 HondaJet

Reasons to buy

The new players in the Business Jets market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape this market in the next few years

The Market Analysis Chapter cover the Key Drivers, Restraints and Challenges of the Business Jets Report. The PEST and the Porter’s five forces are covered in detail in this report

The key technologies that could impact the Business Jets Market have been covered in detail, an example is the growing interest in inflight entertainment in the Business Jets market. The report can be used by sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans

The forecast chapter would help the sales team to formulate their medium-term sales plan

The report would be help to the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top ten countries which have been analyzed in the report

The Opportunity Analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Business Jets Market

The company profiles include financials, latest news, contracts and SWOT for more than 15 companies

Who is this report for?

Business Jet Manufacturers: The report would be help to the Business Jet manufacturers in this market

Component Manufacturers: This report would help Business Jet aircraft component manufacturers to understand the future buying trends of this market

MRO Institutions: The Business Jet Market and the Business Jet MRO market complement each other; this report would help MRO operators to understand the future buying trends of this market

Business Jet Service Providers: The Business Jet Service could use this report to understand the upcoming technologies in this market, like the composites

Decision Makers: The future investment and technology focus decisions could be formulated based on the inputs of this report

Other Stakeholders: Various other stakeholders like the asset management companies, brokerage companies and refurbishment companies could use this report to understand the overall trend in the Global Business Jet market

