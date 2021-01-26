Global Business Jets Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2028

The rise of surveillance technologies like ADS-B and rising popularity of heavy Jets and long-range aircrafts have acted as key drivers in the Business Jet Market. The recent growth in private aviation passengers can be attributed to programs such as membership programs, on-demand chartering and fractional ownership which have taken off around the world. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States announced its policy for issuing air traffic control (ATC) authorizations to individuals seeking to operate aircrafts which are not equipped with ADS-B Out equipment in ADS-B airspace after Jan. 1, 2020.
Digitization is a trend which is expected to bring about disruption in the Business Jet market. Online brokers are expected to serve approximately 70 percent of the market in the next few years. The number of online brokers is expected to be consolidated to 5-10 by the end of the forecast period. Currently, traditional business models like fractional ownership or charter are dominant in the business jet market.
The total Global Market for Business Jets is estimated at around USD 10 billion in 2020 and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 16% to USD 32 billion by 2028. North America is expected to account for approximately 60 percent of the market by the end of the forecast period. This is due to the fact that majority of the business jet manufacturers operate out of the North American region.
The report is aimed at:
The Key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Business Jets market are covered in detailed in the report.
The key technologies which could have an impact on the Business Jets Market have been covered in detail.
The top 20 products have been analyzed in detail with respect to their component suppliers and their historic shipment data.
The Porter’s Five Forces and the PEST of the Global Business Jet market have been covered in the report.
The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.
The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.
The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.
Segmentation covered in this report
The market is segmented based on Component, Region, Class, and Number of Engines:
By Component:
Fuselage/Body
Empennage or Tail Assembly
Wings
Landing Gear Assembly
Jet engine
Flight Control Systems and Instruments
Others
Region Wise Segmentation:
North America
Europe
APAC
Middle East
LATAM
ROW
By Class
Small
Midsize Jets
Super midsize to Business liners
By Number of Engines
Single Engine
Double engine
Three engines
Product Level Analysis
ACJ319neo
ACJ320neo
ACJ330neo
BBJ 787 family
BBJ 777 family
BBJ MAX Family
Phenom 100
Phenom 300E
Legacy 650
Lineage 1000
Legacy 500
Learjet 75
Challenger 350
Global Family
King Air 250
King Air C90GTx
Falcon 7x
Gulfstream 550
Gulfstream 280
HA-420 HondaJet
Reasons to buy
The new players in the Business Jets market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape this market in the next few years
The Market Analysis Chapter cover the Key Drivers, Restraints and Challenges of the Business Jets Report. The PEST and the Porter’s five forces are covered in detail in this report
The key technologies that could impact the Business Jets Market have been covered in detail, an example is the growing interest in inflight entertainment in the Business Jets market. The report can be used by sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans
The forecast chapter would help the sales team to formulate their medium-term sales plan
The report would be help to the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top ten countries which have been analyzed in the report
The Opportunity Analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Business Jets Market
The company profiles include financials, latest news, contracts and SWOT for more than 15 companies
Who is this report for?
Business Jet Manufacturers: The report would be help to the Business Jet manufacturers in this market
Component Manufacturers: This report would help Business Jet aircraft component manufacturers to understand the future buying trends of this market
MRO Institutions: The Business Jet Market and the Business Jet MRO market complement each other; this report would help MRO operators to understand the future buying trends of this market
Business Jet Service Providers: The Business Jet Service could use this report to understand the upcoming technologies in this market, like the composites
Decision Makers: The future investment and technology focus decisions could be formulated based on the inputs of this report
Other Stakeholders: Various other stakeholders like the asset management companies, brokerage companies and refurbishment companies could use this report to understand the overall trend in the Global Business Jet market