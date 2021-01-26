Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2028

A directed-energy weapon (DEW) is a ranged weapon that destroys its target with extremely focused energy, including laser, microwaves and particle beams. Possible applications of this technology include weapons that target personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) have long attained military consideration and budgets and are now on the point of technological maturity. Whilst uncertainties remain over whether particular types of DEWs can be fully operationalized, current tests of prototype DEW have made it obvious that this form of weaponry has advanced beyond just a theoretical concept.

Market Forecast’s latest report “Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) – Market and Technology Forecast to 2028” examines, analyzes, and predicts the evolution of Directed Energy Weapon technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the next 8 years – 2020 -2028. It also examines the DEW markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia. In this report we analyze the market size of the Global Directed Energy Weapons market for the period 2020 – 2028. We primarily focus on the key markets – Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa. As of now the United States remains the largest market for DEW. European Union and China are emerging markets. Throughout the report we show how DEW is being used today as a force multiplier by the militaries of U.S, China and a few other countries. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including “steady state”, emergence of DEW technology.

In this report we have classified Directed Energy Weapons under seven (7) major groups. We will research these seven major groups and also provide forecast figures from 2020 – 2028.

These major groups are:

1. Region: The regions discussed in this report are:

Americas

Europe

Asia

Middle East

Africa

2. Technology: The technologies that are of utmost importance to this industry are:

High energy laser weapon

Particle beam weapon

3. Product: The two major DEW products discussed here are:

Lethal System

Non-lethal system

4. System: We researched four major DEW systems. These are:

Solid State Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Chemical Laser

5. Platform: The four most important DEW platforms that this report studied are as follows:

Ground based weapon

Airborne weapon

Ship based weapon

Space based weapon

6. Component: The main components needed to develop a DEW system are:

High-voltage relays, contactors, and switches

Power feeders and environmental sealing protection

Terminals, splices and wire caps

MIL-SPEC connectors

7. End users: We identify the five key DEW end users:

Army

Air Force

Navy

Space Force

Homeland Security

In particular, this report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Overview: Snapshot of the Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) tech in the military and homeland security market during 2020-2028, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the DEW market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernization patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key DEW markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various Systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

Reasons to buy

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the Global Directed Energy Weapons market over the next eight years

Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different systems segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others

Identify the major channels that are driving the global small sat business, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the ministries of different countries within the small sat market

Make correct business decisions based on thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top systems providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available

