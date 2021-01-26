Global Balantidiasis Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Electrical hospital beds are of paramount importance to patients with reduced mobility. Patients with acute disease conditions such as paralysis, spinal injuries, and others have witnessed a surge in number in recent years, and electrical hospital beds are increasingly gaining traction among such patients. The global electrical hospital beds market is likely to attain a valuation of USD 2,595.4 Mn at a CAGR of 7.25% by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2023, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in an in-depth study.

Request Sample Copy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6552

A growing number of accidents, wars, and natural calamities have prompted hospitals to delegate more space for emergency rooms which has further induced demand for electrical hospital beds. Furthermore, the government in multiple countries are revamping their healthcare sector which is providing a boost to the growth of the electrical hospital beds market.

Also Read: https://uberant.com/article/1109775-electrical-hospital-beds-market-by-global-analysis,-research,-review,-applicatio/

Segmentation

The global electrical hospitals beds market has been segmented based on type, type of treatment, application, and end user.

By type, the global electrical hospital beds market has been segmented into semi-automatic bed and fully automatic bed. The fully automatic beds segment currently stands at USD 1,029 Mn and is likely to scale up to USD 1,570.9 Mn by 2023 and capture the highest CAGR of 8.83% over the forecast period. Semi-automatic beds segment is likely to strike a CAGR of 5.07% over the forecast period.

By end-user, the global electrical hospital beds market has been segmented into hospital & clinics, reproductive care centers, dentistry, home, & others. However, homecare segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment and register a CAGR of 8.81% over the forecast period.

Also Read: http://www.tanews.us/akamoralwar/electrical_hospital_beds_market_by_trends_market_share

Regional Analysis

By region, the global electrical hospital beds market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Europe is the largest market for electrical hospital beds and accounted for 34% share of the global market in 2017. Presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and greater emphasis on patient health and comfort in the region drives the market. The U.K., France, and Germany are the key contributors to the Europe market which can scale valuation of USD 906.4 Mn by the end of 2023.

APAC market is anticipated to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period. High investment on the development of healthcare infrastructure, the growth of medical tourism and availability of a massive patient pool creates favorable growth opportunities for the market growth. The APAC market is estimated to strike a CAGR of 8.47% over the forecast period.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/lubricant-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-growth-analysis-top-companies-development-scenario-and-forecast-research-2021-01-13

Competitive Landscape

The eminent players in the global electrical hospital beds market include Span America Medical System, Inc. (U.S.), Paramount Bed Holding Co., Ltd. (Japan), Famed Zywiec Sp.zo.o. (Poland), Hill Room Holding (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Amico Group of Companies (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden), Malvestio Spa (Italy), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), Merivaara Corporation (Finland), Gendron, Inc. (U.S.), and Linet spol.s.r.o. (Czech Republic).

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-surveillance-radar-market-analysis-size-share-trends-analysis-and-growth-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-18

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services

.Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/door-system-market-2021-industry-size-share-overview-future-analysis-top-companies-growth-opportunities-development-scenario-and-forecast-research-2021-01-20

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/