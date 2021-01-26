Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloth Market Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 16,469.14 thousand in 2017. Surgical site infections (SSI) are common surgical complications. The Safe Care Campaign states that in surgical patients 38% of all nosocomial infections are caused due to surgical site infections. Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloths are premoistened with an FDA-approved antiseptic solution to help reduce bacteria on the skin before surgery. The rinse-free formula stays on the skin and is trusted by nurses to help reduce the risk of developing an SSI.

Also Read: https://awesomesagar000777.tumblr.com/post/640629120199426048/chlorhexidine-gluconate-chg-cloth-market-to

Rising surgical site infections and a strong recommendation for the use of CHG products as antiseptic agents by authorized healthcare organizations have led to the growth of the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market in the recent years. However, side-effects of CHG products are likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Segment analysis

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market, by product, has been segmented into CHG impregnated cloth and CHG compatible/non-impregnated cloth. The CHG cloth market, by CHG concentration, can be segmented into 2% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth and 4% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth. On the basis of application, the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is segmented into surgical preparation and personal care. The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market on the basis of distribution channel is segmented into hospital and retail pharmacies and online platforms. The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment accounted for a value of USD 7,507.56 in 2017.

Also Read: https://topsitenet.com/article/768671-chlorhexidine-gluconate-chg-cloth-market-to-witness-exponential-growth-by-2023/

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global CHG cloth market. This is owing to rising surgical site infections. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to increasing surgical procedures and rising use of CHG cloth products for both surgical and personal use. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market. The rising geriatric population with orthopedic or cardiovascular problems would increase the number of surgery cases and contribute to increase the demand for CHG cloths. South Korea accounted for a share of 7.22% in the Asia-Pacific CHG cloth market in 2017. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa has the least share of the market due to the low disposable income.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fertility-testing-market-overview-2021-industry-size-share-swot-analysis-technology-advancement-business-growth-opportunities-top-companies-and-regional-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-13

Key Findings of the Study

The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is projected to reach USD 16,469.14 thousand by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.80% during the review period from 2018 to 2023

The Americas accounted for the largest share due to rising cases of hospital-acquired infections in the region. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated 687,000 cases of hospital-acquired infections in the US in 2015. Also, around 72,000 patients affected with HAI died during their hospitalizations in the same year.

The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share, holding a market value

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-landing-gear-repair-and-overhaul-market-analysis-size-share-trends-analysis-and-growth-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-18

of USD 7,507.56 thousand in 2017.

Some of the players operating in the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market are Sage Products LLC (Stryker), Cardinal Health, and Medline Industries Inc., among others

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, market share analysis, leading market players, and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging and high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprises and discusses basic assessments on the competitive scenarios and strategies of the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market, including the high-growth regions and their political, economic, and technological environments. Furthermore, the project report also provides views over historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-arvr-in-aviation-market-to-see-strong-growth-and-business-scope-from-2020-to-2025-2021-01-20

https://primefeed.in/