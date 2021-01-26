Global Smart Inhalers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2016-2022

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “Smart Inhalers – Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Inhalers market is accounted for $5.8 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $198 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 65.5% from 2015 to 2022. Increasing respiratory disorders, rise in air pollution, improved adherence to the inhaler are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, lesser availability of smart inhalers, high expenditure of asthma and COPD treatment, and resistance towards adoption of smart inhalers are hindering the market growth.

ALSO READ: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/smart-inhalers-market-by-product-indication-distribution-channel-global-opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-2020-2026_497099.html

North America is projected to be the leading revenue generating region, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate, due to rise in demand for smart inhalers and increase in COPD and asthma instances.

Some of the key players in global Smart Inhalers market are Propeller Health, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Qualcomm Life, Opko Health, Adherium Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc , Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Sensirion AG, Novartis AG, CoheroHealth, Crux Product Design Ltd, e-pill, LLC, Vectura Group plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V, Shenzhen Bi-Rich Medical Devices Co., Ltd, Inspiro Medical Ltd, TRI-MED, INC., PARI GmbH and Philips Respironics.

ALSO READ: http://icrowdnewswire.com/2018/10/01/hydrogen-vehicle-2018-global-market-demand-growth-opportunities-and-top-key-players-analysis-report/

Products Covered:

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Smater Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs)

Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)

Disorders Covered:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

End Users Covered:

Patients

Research & Development

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stainless-steel-vacuum-bottle-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-19

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/laser-cutting-machine-market-2021-global-manufacturersapplicationtechnology-by-geographysegment-market-research-report-2025-2021-01-18

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-coffee-capsules-market-2020-size-share-demand-trends-growth-and-2026-forecasts-2021-01-13

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Dishwashing Liquid research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/