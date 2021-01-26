Global Shale Gas Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Shale Gas Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Shale Gas , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Shale Gas market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Exploration & Drilling

Fluid Segments

By End-User / Application

Generating Power

Industrial Usage

Commercial Use

Transportation

Household Use

By Company

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Antero Resources Corporation

Chesapeake Energy

Chevron

Conoco Phillips

CONSOL Energy

EQT Corporation

ExxonMobil

Pioneer Natural Resources

Range Resources

SM Energy

Southwestern Energy

