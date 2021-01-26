Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

The incorporation of automated drones (UAV) in the oil and gas sector is likely to rise owing to the need for high-quality aerial data that is required on a regular basis. Furthermore, investments by governments and private investors are estimated to promote the market in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental study of the drones for oil and gas market is carried out on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of regions, the drones for oil and gas market is segmented into the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, North America, Europe and South America. The application basis of segmenting the drones for oil and gas market is segmented into security and emergency response, surveying & mapping and inspection. Based on the type, the drones for oil and gas market is segmented into multi-rotor, single-rotor, fixed-wing and hybrid & nano.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the drones for oil and gas market is segmented into the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa, North America, Europe and South America. The regional market in North America regulates the principal market segment in the drones for oil and gas due to the collective implementation of drones by major oil & gas operators in the region. In the European drones for oil and gas market, the German national market is projected to be the prime and the quickest increasing nation in the drones for oil and gas market due to growing oil intake. In the regional market of the Asia Pacific, the nation of China is anticipated to be the principal market due to the surge in production of shale oil. The establishments in the country are carrying out seismic surveys to improve comprehensive descriptions of native geology in order to ascertain the sites and scope of impending oil & gas fields. In the regional markets of the Middle East and Africa, the nation of Saudi Arabia is anticipated to be the principal and the fastest mounting country in the drones for oil and gas market.

Competitive Analysis

The consumer trends that are of special concern to demand are predicted to take time to stabilize in the aftermath of the current global pandemic. The investments related to marketing and R & D are foreseen to be staggered seeing the current economic climate. However, the market is predicted to be hindered to an extent by the restrictions in international trade due to the pandemic. The global market is estimated to be piloted by the forces of supply and demand that have taken over control. The contenders functioning in the market are predicted to take necessary steps to safeguard their commercial interests in the period ahead. The economic deceleration is projected to carry the continuation of the effects seen these days commonly. The transformation in the supply chain has to be strongly encouraged, so as to see positive effects with regards to market progress. The support from government bodies is estimated to promote further the long term expansion of the market in the upcoming period.

DV B.V. (the Netherlands)

PrecisionHawk (U.S.)

Delair (France)

Airobotics (U.S.)

Airborne Drones (South Africa)

Terra Drone (Japan)

AeroVironment Inc (U.S.)

Aerodyne Group (Malaysia)

Sky-Futures (U.K.)

Flyability (Switzerland)

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited (Scotland)

Insitu Pacific Pty Ltd (Australia)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

ideaForge (India).

