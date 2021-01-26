Dry Shampoo MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Dry Shampoo Market Forecast

Dry shampoo helps absorb excess oil from the scalp without the use of water for shiny and fresh-looking hair. The rising need to reduce water consumption is expected to drive market growth. High competition owing to the presence of a large number of players in this market is leading manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development. Manufacturers have introduced dry shampoos with various labels such as organic and paraben-free, as well as products with specific functions like anti-dandruff and color-protection. For instance, Acure Organics offers dry shampoos with natural ingredients such as argan oil, arrowroot powder, and kaolin clay. Captain Blankenship provides Mermaid Dry Shampoo in powdered form with organic arrowroot powder, kaolin clay, and organic essential oils. In 2017, 7.5% of consumers in the US purchased organic dry shampoo. In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 32.7% of the global organic haircare market.

Dry Shampoo Market Growth Opportunities

Rising preference for dry shampoo in spray form: Consumers prefer spray dry shampoo as compared to powder since it can be easily applied to the roots. Spray shampoo also enhances hair volume and eliminates any build-up on the scalp. At present, the spray segment accounts for the largest share of the dry shampoo market. There is a growing demand for the spray form of dry shampoo at salons and by individual consumers. Celebrity endorsements are also driving the sales of spray dry shampoo globally.

Growth of the organized retail sector: In 2018, brick and mortar retail stores accounted for the larger share of the global natural dry shampoo market. To check out the quality and variety of products, consumers prefer to visit retail stores. Additionally, store-based channels aid price comparison for different products and brands, which is driving the growth of the segment. The increasing number of specialty stores offering salon-grade products have contributed significantly to the offline sales of dry shampoo globally. However, the use of e-commerce or online channels is increasing due to the ease of home shopping and availability of a variety of products. Moreover, these channels offer deals, offers, and discounts, further driving the growth of the segment.

Dry Shampoo Market Key Players

1. Unilever Plc (Dove) (UK)

2. L’Oreal SA (Elvive) (France)

3. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Living Proof) (US)

4. Procter & Gamble Company (Water L<SS) (US)

5. MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated (US)

6. Shiseido Company Ltd. (Japan)

7. Pierre Fabre (Paris)

8. LVMH Group (France)

9. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US)

10. Coty Inc. (US)

11. Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany)

12. Kao Corporation (Japan)

13. Lush Australia (Australia)

14. Pierre Fabre Dermo-Cosmetique USA, Inc. (US)

15. Cult Beauty Ltd. (UK)

