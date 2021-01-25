Global Sunscreens Market  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Plastic Packaging are used to hold food, personal care, pharma, industrial, and chemical products. PET Plastic Packaging is made by PP.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Sunscreens, including the following market information:

Global Sunscreens Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Sunscreens Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Sunscreens Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Global Sunscreens Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K MT)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Johnson & Johnson, L’Oreal, Proctor & Gamble, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Estee Lauder, Beiersdorf, Avon Products, Clarins Group, Coty, Lotus Herbals, Amway, Edgewell Personal Care, Chemical Type, Organic Type, General People, Children and Pregnant Women, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Chemical Type

Organic Type

Based on the Application:

General People

Children and Pregnant Women

