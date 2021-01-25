Global Banking Automation and Roboadvisors Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report covers market size and forecasts of Banking Automation and Roboadvisors, including the following market information:

Global Banking Automation and Roboadvisors Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Banking Automation and Roboadvisors Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Banking Automation and Roboadvisors Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Banking Automation and Roboadvisors Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Alibaba, Antworks, Automation Anywhere, BlackRock, Blue Prism, Boston Consulting Group, Charles Schwab, Cio.com, Facebook, Financial Conduct Authority(FCA), FutureAdvisor, HSBC, IBM, Ikarus, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Robotic Process Automation

Customer Service Chatbots

Roboadvisors

Based on the Application:

BFSI

Government/Public Sector

Others

