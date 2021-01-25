Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing Market  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics/Testing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alere

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Siemens Healthineers

BD & Company

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Cardinal Health

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Bio-Rad Labs Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Sight Diagnostics Ltd.

Gene POC

Trivitron Healthcare

OJ-Bio Ltd.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

HIV POC

Clostridium difficile POC

HBV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus associated infections

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) POC

HPV POC

Influenza/Flu POC

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Laboratories

Others

