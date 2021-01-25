: Global Adult Ventilators Market  Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

The global Adult Ventilators market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Adult Ventilators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Adult Ventilators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Adult Ventilators in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Adult Ventilators manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Philips Healthcare
ResMed
Medtronic
Becton, Dickinson
Getinge
Dräger
Smiths Group
Hamilton Medical
GE Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel
Air Liquide
Zoll Medical
Allied Healthcare
Airon Mindray
Schiller
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Intensive Care Ventilators
Portable/Transportable Ventilators
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Clinics
Home Care
Ambulatory Care Centers
Emergency Medical Services (EMS)