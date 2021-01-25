Global Transportation and Logistics Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2019-2025

Transportation and Logistics Software includes a variety of products aimed at coordinating the physical movement of goods across a company’s distribution network. These activities may include:managing freight and shipping costs, meeting service agreements, automated job scheduling and tracking, and optimizing transit time and routes.
In 2018, the global Transportation and Logistics Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Transportation and Logistics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation and Logistics Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
TMW
3G tms
AFS Transportation Management
Avaal
BluJay Solutions
Descartes
FarEye
Llamasoft
LogiNext Mile
Manhattan
Mettler Toledo
Omnitracs Roadnet
Phalanx
ProTransport
Ramco Logistics Software
RouteSmart Technologies
ShipFusion
UltraShipTMS
VIP Delivery
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Freight Forwarding Companies
Courier Service Providers
Network Service Providers
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Transportation and Logistics Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Transportation and Logistics Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation and Logistics Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
