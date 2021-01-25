Global Automated Sortation System Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Automated Sortation System Global Market- Overview

Automated sortation system is a revolution in mechanical industry. It designed to sort number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles and others, thereby deliver it on time. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials. In a high-volume distribution environment, there is a need of high speed packaging systems determined by the sortation equipment which often determines production speed. These systems are more reliable due to the automation, time consistency, and constant high speed. It is possible to sort high capacity products in automated sortation system with consistency and high speed.

The major growth driver of Automated Sortation System Market includes increasing demand for shipping accuracy, time and efficiency in manufacturing & packaging sector, and growing pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry. However, high instalment cost, high maintenance cost, and space requirements are some of the major factors hindering the growth of Automated Sortation System Market.

Automated Sortation System Global Market- Competitive Analysis:

The market share analysis is derived by considering various factors such as financial position, segmental R&D investment, brand value, automated sortation systems product portfolio, strategy analysis, and key innovations in automated sortation system market among other factors. The major players holding prominent position in the automated sortation market are DAIFUKU, Vanderlande, Intelligrated, OKURA YUOSKI, and Murata Machinery among others. Automated Sortation System market appears to be competitive in the coming years owning to the presence of numerous large players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Automated Sortation System Global Market- Segmentation

The Automated Sortation System Market can be classified into 3 key segments as follows:

Segmentation by Type: Linear Sortation (Shoe Sorter, Pusher Sorter, Linear Belt Sorter, Paddle Sorter, and Small Parcel Sorter) and Loop Sortation (Cross Belt Sorter, Bomb Bay Sorter, and Tilt Tray Sorter).

Segmentation by Applications: Retail & E-commerce, Post & Parcel sector, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & medical supply and large airports among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Automated Sortation System Global Market- Regional Analysis

The global Automated Sortation System market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. Europe is the leading region among North America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period. Increasing technological advancements, increasing market penetration of E-commerce and increasing disposable income in the region is expected to drive the growth of Automated Sortation Systems market in the region. However, high installation and maintenance cost is expected to hinder the growth of the market in coming years.

