Global Medical Tourniquets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global Medical Tourniquets Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and was valued at USD 604.8 million in 2018.

Medical tourniquets play an essential role in complex medical procedures and emergencies to regulate blood flow. These devices are used to prevent blood loss by compressing blood vessels and assist medical professionals in carrying out medical procedures with minimum blood loss. Tactical tourniquet, pediatric tourniquet, military tourniquet, surgical tourniquet, emergency medical tourniquet, emergency medical tourniquet are commonly used tourniquets to control arterial blood flow.

The growth of global medical tourniquets market is determined by numerous factors such as an increasing global geriatric population which is directly responsible for rising surgical procedures, high prevalence of road accidents, and growing number of joint replacement surgeries. However, the shortage of medical professionals in developing regions is likely to hamper the growth of the global medical tourniquets market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global medical tourniquets market. The key players are involved in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Regional Analysis

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing number of surgeries, well-established healthcare sector, and increasing incidences of gun violence. The medical tourniquets market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market being divided into the US and Canada.

The European medical tourniquets market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The medical tourniquets market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Due to the presence of a large patient pool, rising geriatric population, the market in Asia-Pacific, is expected to be the fastest-growing. The medical tourniquets market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Segmentation

The global medical tourniquets market has been segmented based on type, application, and end user.

The market, based on type, has been divided into tourniquet systems, tourniquet cuffs, and tourniquet accessories. The tourniquet cuffs segment has been further classified as pneumatic and non-pneumatic cuffs. Tourniquet systems are likely to hold the maximum market share in the global medical tourniquets market.

The global medical tourniquets market on the basis of application has been segregated into lower limb medical tourniquets. The lower limb medical tourniquets segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market share owing to the rising joint replacement surgeries.

The end user segment of the market consists of hospitals and trauma centers, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals and trauma centers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market as these centers are the primary locations for patients receiving treatment and undergoing surgery.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global medical tourniquets market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Delfi Medical Innovation, OHK Medical Devices, Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory, Sam Medical, Hammarplast Medical AB, VBM Medizintechnik, Ulrich Medical, Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex), C.A.T Resources, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Anetic Aid, Dessillons & Dutrillaux, and Hangzhou Zhengda Medical Co.

