Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies and Comprehensive Forecast

Global Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material Market – Overview

The fabricated materials which are especially designed for use in dentistry practices are known as dental materials. Dental materials are of different types and they have different characteristics with related to their intended purpose. There are two major types of dental material, i.e. restorative material and regenerative material.

Global Dental Restorative and Regenerative Material Market – Regional Analysis

As compared to other regions, the dental restorative and regenerative material industry in North America contributes largest share. People are more aware and conscious about dental health, which is one of the major factors driving the market. About 17% of children and 27% of adults have untreated dental caries. Major dental restorative and regenerative material manufacturers have a base in this region and they are spending millions in R&D to develop innovative products. Developed medical facilities and availability of skilled dental professional are key factors for the growth for the market. However, factor like high cost of dental treatments is prohibiting the patients from getting dental treatment.

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases in Europe is driving the growth for restorative and regenerative material market, especially in western region of Europe. There are about 345 thousand dentist in Europe. Dentist are now shifting from the use of amalgam and preferring the alternative restoration materials. Dental diseases carries huge financial burden not only to the individual but also to the society. Cost of dental treatments is high in Western European countries. Patients from this region are traveling to the other parts of the Europe or world.

