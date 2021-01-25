Perfusion Radiology Market Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts till 2025

Market Highlights

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 9,858 Million till 2025. Perfusion is the passage of fluid through the lymphatic system to organs or tissues. Perfusion radiology is the process by which passage of perfusion can be observed, recorded, and quantified. This is widely used for the diagnosis of chronic disorders such as cancer, brain tumor, and lung-related disorders.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in technology are expected to enhance market growth. However, the stringent regulatory policies and lack of awareness for the use of advanced technologies are projected to curb the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market, by application, has been segmented into cardiovascular imaging, ventilation imaging, brain imaging, and others. By end-user, the global perfusion radiology market has been classified as hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Perfusion Radiology Market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounted for the largest market share of in 2018, owing to the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, brain tumors, and tumor-related angiogenesis

Europe is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the considerable rise in neurological disorders. For instance, according to the European Brain Council, 2017 data, a total of 220.7 million people in Europe were suffering from at least one neurological disease, which promoted the use of perfusion radiology for the diagnosis of such diseases.

Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the global perfusion radiology market. The high growth rate is due to owing to the presence of rapidly developing economies of China, India, and South Korea. India held a share of 18.8% in the Asia-Pacific perfusion radiology market in 2018.

The Middle East & Africa market is projected to show gradual growth during the forecast period. In this region, the Middle East is anticipated to dominate owing to the presence of developed countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global Perfusion Radiology Market— GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. (Italy), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (US), Perimed (US), Neusoft Corporation (China), and Advantis Medical Imaging (Netherlands)

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/dental-restorative-and-regenerative-material-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/mobile-radiography-systems-market-research-report-covers-updated-data-considering-post-impact-of-covid-19-on-share-size-and-future-demand/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/chg-wipes-market-report-to-observe-potential-impact-of-coronavirus-covid19-industry-dynamics-and-future-growth/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/advanced-wound-therapy-devices-market-coronavirus-covid-19-impact-analysis-with-business-opportunities-survey-and-growth-forecast-till-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/leukemia-therapeutics-market-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-worldwide-key-industry-segments-amp-forecast-till-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/plasma-fractionation-market-growth-is-driven-by-the-increasing-demands-of-various-therapies-and-geographical-regions/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/protein-sequencing-market-research-in-depth-analysis-key-players-market-challenges-segmentation-and-forecasts/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/hemodynamic-monitoring-systems-market-analysed-by-business-growth-development-factors-applications-future-prospects-and-forecast-till-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/21/medical-document-management-systems-market-in-depth-analysis-of-competitive-landscape-summary-development-factors-covid-19-impact-analysis-industry-trends-size-and-key-players/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/21/bioanalytical-testing-services-market-marks-outstanding-growth-industry-top-players-analysis-revenue-application-covid-19-impact-demand-amp-industry-forecast-till-2023/

https://primefeed.in/