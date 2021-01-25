Rectovaginal Fistula Market Insight Growth Analysis On Volume, Revenue, Share And Size Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights:



The Global Rectovaginal Fistula Market held a market value of USD 950 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Due to increasing focus on research and development in treatment of diseases, moreover increasing applications in cancer treatment are the factors responsible to boost the market growth during assessment period. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

As per the Birth Injury Guide, estimates show that between 700 and 900 women die every year due to pregnancy or childbirth-related complications in United States.

Additionally, the growing research and development expenditure by the government as well as private sector is likely to contribute to the market growth. However, the high cost of surgery may restraint the market growth during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:

On regional basis, the Americas is anticipated to dominate the global rectovaginal fistula market owing to the growing R&D budgets by both government as well as commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global rectovaginal fistula market owing to the presence of strong academic & research base and availability of funding for research in the European countries. Asia Pacific has served an opportunity for rectovaginal fistula market in this region due to increasing demand for the better treatment and devices and increasing prevalence of disease like cancer. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the global rectovaginal fistula market. Moreover, the major market share of the region is expected to be held by the Middle East region owing to the increasing government initiatives for the healthcare sector.

Segmentation:

The Global Rectovaginal Fistula Market has been segmented into diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

By diagnosis, the market has been segmented into physical exam, contrast tests, blue dye test, computerized tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), anorectal ultrasound, anorectal manometry, and others.

Based on treatment, the market has been segmented into medications and surgery. Medications is further segmented into antibiotics and infliximab. Surgery is further segmented into sewing an anal fistula plug or patch of biologic tissue into the fistula, using a tissue graft, repairing the anal sphincter muscles, performing a colostomy before repairing a fistula in complex or recurrent cases.

The Rectovaginal Fistula Market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, academic institutions and research organizations, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global rectovaginal fistula market are Cook Medical, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Pfizer Inc., Allergan, AbbVie Inc, Novartis International AG, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A, and others

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/chemotherapy-market-by-trends-chemotherapy-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/pediatric-catheters-market-by-trends-demand-industry-analysis-growth-scope-size-overall-analysis-and-prognostication/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/stem-cell-manufacturing-market-potential-growth-attractive-valuation-make-it-is-a-long-term-investment-top-players/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/medical-imaging-software-market-global-industry-key-trends-scope-size-competitive-scenario-current-and-future-players/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/preclinical-imaging-market-will-grow-at-cagr-during-forecast-period-global-evaluation-by-trends-proportions-share-swot-and-key-developments/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/11/ophthalmic-lasers-market-including-global-industry-analysis-demand-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/cleanroom-technology-market-with-size-growth-analysis-outlook-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-till-2022/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/organ-on-chip-market-global-organ-on-chip-market-size-development-status-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-till-2025/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/helicobacter-pylori-test-market-global-industry-key-trends-competitive-scenario-current-and-future-players/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/light-therapy-market-provides-in-depth-analysis-of-the-industry-with-current-trends-future-estimations-and-forecast-till-2025/

https://primefeed.in/