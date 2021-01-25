Global Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market Research Report forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Entertainment Centers & TV Stands Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Entertainment Centers & TV Stands are kind of furniture (also called as audio-visual cabinet), which are mainly used to put and display the television and entertainment appliances, such as set-top boxes, DVD, audio equipment, discs and other products. With the improvement of people’s living standard, the function of Entertainment Centers & TV Stands has developed ranging from a single one to the diversified purposes.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cabinet Type

Wall Mount Type

Modular & Entertainment Centers Type

Others

By End-User / Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

Others

By Company

QuanU Furniture Group

Ashley Furniture

Redapple

QM

Guangming

Sonorous

Twin-Star International

Dorel Industries

Furniture of America

Abbyson Living

Z-line Designs

LANDBOND

ZSMZ

AVF

Shuangye

Dimplex North America Limited

Whalen Furniture

Walker Edison Furniture Company

Parker House

HUARI

CorLiving

Micro Sheet Crafts (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Shreeji Modular Furniture

KARIMOKU FURNITURE INC

