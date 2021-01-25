Global PH Test Strips Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

A pH Test Strip is a compound solution or a mixture transfused with a number of pH indicators to detect alkalinity or acidity of various solutions.

The global pH Test Strips market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on pH Test Strips volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall pH Test Strips market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

VWR Chemicals

Merck

MACHEREY-NAGEL

GE Healthcare

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Sigma-Aldrich

Camlab

Loba Chemie

Philip Harris

Fisher Scientific

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

pH Range: 0 to 14

pH Range: 4.5 to 10

Other

Segment by Application

Medical

Educaition

Santific Research

Environmental Monitoring

Other

