Crypto ATM – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Crypto ATM Market is expected to reach $542.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 52.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Crypto ATM Market include General Bytes S.R.O., Covault, Mainstreet Automaten GmbH (Orderbob), Bitaccess Inc, Genesis Coin, Coinme, RusBit Ltd, Bitxatm, Coinsource, and Lamassu.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are fluctuations in monetary regulations, increasing fund transfers in developing economies, and rise in the number of installations of crypto ATMs. However, stringent government regulations that prohibit the usage of cryptocurrency in various countries are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Cryptocurrency is the digital or virtual money in the form of tokens or coins. An Internet-connected kiosk allows customers to purchase bitcoins with deposited cash. A crypto ATM is not the same as an ATM backed by a traditional financial institution or bank. Cryptocurrencies are designed to get free from government control and manipulation.

By type, the two-way segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its provision of both, buying and selling functions with additional security and user-friendliness.

Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the lesser legal barriers and the presence of software & hardware providers and integrators.

Components Covered:

• Hardware

• Services

• Software

Types Covered:

• Two-Way

• One-Way

Coins Covered:

• Bitcoin

• Dog Coin

• Litecoin

• Z-Cash

• Dash

• Monexo

• Ethereum

Applications Covered:

• Retail

• Banking

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

