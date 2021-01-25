Global Self-consolidating Concrete Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

ccording to the study presented by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global self-consolidating concrete market has been prognosticated to expand at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period 2016 to 2021. Self-consolidating concrete, also known as SCC, has been gaining much popularity in the since the last few decades. The market is anticipated to witness an upsurge in demand owing to accelerated activities in the construction sector.

SCC offers certain advantages such as no requirement for tamping, easy flow through barriers, etc. It is likely to drive the growth of the self-consolidating concrete market over the next couple of years. SCC is extensively used for precast and repairing purposes, such as drainage, roof tiles, flooring, etc., for better durability and quicker construction. This, in turn, has been projected to expedite the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. The product has also developed an application in new construction which is further expected to accelerate revenue creation for the participants of the self-consolidating concrete market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global self-consolidating concrete market has been segmented into powder, viscosity modifying agent and combination.

On the basis of ingredients, the self-consolidating concrete market has been segmented into aggregates, cement, admixtures, and others.

On the basis of application, the global self-consolidating concrete market has been segmented into infrastructure, precast concrete, architectural, and others. Regional Analysis:

The geographical study of the global self-consolidating concrete market spans across four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit command over a dominant share of the global market. The rising infrastructural projects of the region are likely to boost the growth trajectory of the regional self-consolidating concrete market in the forthcoming years. The region is poised to witness rapid developments and investments from global leaders which are projected to catapult the market on an upward trajectory. In addition, the influx of Foreign Direct Investment is expected to revolutionize the future trajectory of the market in the forthcoming years. China and India are the major country-level markets for the region.

North America is poised to overgrow over the next few years. The revamp of the construction sector, and increasing demand for renovation are the major factors that are responsible for driving the growth of the self-consolidating concrete market in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Few of the major market leaders profiled in this report are BASF SE, Sika AG, Hope Cement Limited, ACC Concrete Limited, CEMEX Group, Lafarge, UltraTech Cement Limited, Tarmac Trading Limited, Lafarge, and Unibeton Ready Mix.

