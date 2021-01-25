Emotion Analytics MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Analysis

at a whopping 17% CAGR between the forecast period 2017- 2023, according to the new Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Emotion data, simply put, is used for creating strategies that aid in improving the CRM of a business. These programs can be utilized to help any organization with data visualization, data analytics, data classification, and data collection.

Various factors are propelling the global emotion analytics market share. According to the recent MRFR market estimates, such factors include the growing need for better customer satisfaction, the growing importance of real-time emotion analytics, growing need for emotion analytics services and software, adherence to compliance and regulatory standards, booming BPO sector, rise in videos, and critical decision making. Additional factors adding market growth include rising implementation in organizations to understand human behavior and huge implementation of cloud-based and mobile biometric technologies.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global emotion analytics market based on end users, solution, technologies, and type.

By type, the global emotion analytics market is segmented into video analytics, speech analytics, facial analytics, and others.

By technologies, the global emotion analytics market is segmented into record management, pattern recognition, 3D modelling, biometrics and neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and others.

By solution, the global emotion analytics market is segmented into cloud, mobile, and web application, and others.

By end users, the global emotion analytics market is segmented into industrial, commercial, defense and security agencies, enterprises, and others.

