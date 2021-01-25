Cloud Content Delivery Network Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Industry Overview

In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights to grow significantly, securing a substantial market valuation of USD 10 billion by 2023, and a healthy 28% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Another major factors driving the growth of the global cloud content delivery network market are growing demand for mobile apps and rising popularity of e-commerce and online shopping. High adoption of cloud-based technology is one of the major factors driving the growth of the demand for network delivery of cloud content. Incorporating content and rich media into the marketing campaign is the trend among organizations to catch their clients’ attention. Increasing awareness of monitoring consumer purchases, reporting sales and measuring bills, is also driving business growth. Increasing internet adoption has resulted in various types of video formats being delivered across different platforms due to the easy accessibility of low-cost bandwidth.

Segmental Analysis

The global cloud content delivery network market is analyzed by type, component, organization size and vertical. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further segmented into cloud security media delivery, and web performance optimization. Whereas, the service segment is further segmented into analytics and monitoring, CDN design, cloud storage, support & maintenance and others.

Based on type, the global market is bifurcated into video content delivery network and non-video content delivery network. On the basis of organization size, the market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Whereas, On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into online gaming, advertising, media & entertainment, education, e-commerce,healthcare and others.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world. The North American region holds the world’s largest market share, followed by Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Due to rising technological enhancements and growing popularity of GPRS and server-cloud-enabled cloud content delivery networks in the region, the US and Canada dominate the North American market. Market growth in North America is attributed to technological advances and increased adoption of mobile devices enabled by NFC services across various vertical branches of industry. The region also has a well-established infrastructure allowing for faster deployment of advanced technologies. In addition , the rising usage of NFC’s activated smart and connected devices is another major factor driving the growth of the region’s cloud content delivery network industry.

