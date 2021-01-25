Global Peer to Peer (P2P) LendingMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

The Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market is expected to grow from USD X.X million in 2020 to USD X.X million by 2026, at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period. The global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market covered in Chapter 4:

Funding Circle Limited

LendUp

Auxmoney GmbH

Peerform

onDeck Capital, Inc.

Social Finance, Inc.

Daric

Circleback Lending, LLC.

RateSetter

Avant, Inc.

Prosper Marketplace, Inc.

Isepankur

Zopa Limited

Kabbage, Inc.

LendingClub Corporation

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Peer to Peer (P2P) Lending market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Consumer Credit Loans

Small Business Loans

Student Loans

Real Estate Loans

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

