Global COVID-19 Impact on AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Aidoc
Viz.ai, Inc.
Arterys Inc.
Icometrix
IDx Technologies Inc.
MaxQ AI, Ltd.
Imagen Ltd
Bay Labs, Inc.
Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
Alivecor
ScreenPoint Medical
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Imaging Tools
Automated Detection Systems
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Eye Care
Oncology
Radiology
Cardiovascular
Pathology
Others (Orthopedics, Rare Disease)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AI-based Medical Diagnostic Tools are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
