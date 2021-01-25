Global and China Shipping and Logistics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Shipping and Logistics Scope and Market Size
Shipping and Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shipping and Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Freight and Shipping
Materials Handling
General Logistics
Express Shipping
Warehouse and Storage
Internet Purchasing
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Automotive Industry
Food and Beverages Industry
Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Shipping and Logistics market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Shipping and Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
DSV
C.H. Robinson
Rhenus
Agility
Allcargo Logistics
APL Logistics
DB Schenker
BDP International
CEVA Logistics
Damco
Expeditors
FedEx Supply Chain
Gati
Hitachi Transport System
Hub Group
Hyundai Glovis
Imperial Logistics
J.B. Hunt
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
Menlo Worldwide Logistics
Mitsubishi Logistics
NFI
Nippon Express
Panalpina
Ryder
Sankyu
UPS
