Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report studies the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market by product and Application/end industries
In 2017, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size was 1097.91 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3930.31 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.28% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
F5 Networks
Arbor Network
Radware
Akamai Technologies
Neustar
Imperva
Cloudflare
Century Link
Nsfocus
A10 Networks
Nexusguard
Verisign
StackPath
SiteLock
Fortinet
Corero Network Security
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of DDoS Protection and Mitigation for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Row
On the basis of product, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market is primarily split into
UDP Flood
ICMP Flood
SYN Flood
HTTP Flood
Others
On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers
Mobile
Date Center
Government and Carrier Transport
