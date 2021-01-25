Global Ayurvedic Market Research Report2020-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Indian Ayurveda Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to reach $XX million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% from 2015 to 2022. Usually, people in India are more inclined towards natural products. Indian market for ayurvedic products is anticipated to grow at a quick rate over the coming years. Organic skincare products are achieving fast grip in India and the market is anticipated to expand even further. In addition to expanding consumer base, anti-ageing and anti-wrinkle creams are anticipated to fuel the market growth. At present, very few brands provide colour cosmetics with natural or herbal ingredients.

Also Read: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/india-ayurvedic-market-analysis-2020-dynamics-trends-revenue-regional-segmented-outlook-forecast-till-2026.html

The large manufacturing units comprise the well established manufacturers who operate in both domestic and intemational markets. Small manufacturing units manufacture a few medicines and operate in a small area. The unstructured sector includes practicing ayurvedic experts and small scale-units manufacturing only a few products and running at local level. Nevertheless, at times such units are relatively strong in their area of business. There are some micro manufacturing units who cater to export markets only. Dabur, Baidyanath, and Zandu, together have about 80% of India’s domestic market.

Some of the key players in the market are Vicco Laboratories, The Himalaya Drug Company, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt. Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Kerala Ayurveda, Ltd., Hamdard Laboratories, Forest Essentials, Emami Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Charak Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited

Also Read: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/08/19/digital-classroom-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/

Products Covered:

• Healthcare Products

o Ayurvedic Nutraceuticals

o Dietary Supplements

o Ayurvedic Medicines

• Personal Care Products

o Skin Care

o Oral Care

o Hair Care & Fragrances

o Make-Up

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sneaker-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-01-19

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Beauty Salons

• Department Stores

• Direct Selling

• Internet Retailing

• Pharmacy & Drug Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Other Distribution Channels

Mode of sale Covered:

• Online sale

• Retail sale

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/campaign-management-tools-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

Applications Covered:

• Autoimmune diseases

• Nervous system disorders

• Cardiovascular

• Mental Health

• Skin diseases

• Respiratory disorders

• Mental health

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Other Applications

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-email-verification-tools-market-2020-share-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/