Global Denim Fabric Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
Scope of the Report:
The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 5493.7 million meters in 2012 to 6618.1 million metres in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.77%. In 2016, the global denim fabric market is led by China, India, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.
In terms of volume, the Global Denim Fabric market sales was 6618.1 Million Meters in 2016, and is predicted to reach 9130.1 Million Meters in 2023, with a CAGR 4.70% from 2016 to 2023.
Denim Fabric downstream is wide and recently denim fabric has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, household items, cowboy accessories and many other fields. Globally, the denim fabric market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing.
The worldwide market for Denim Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 25100 million US$ in 2024, from 19700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Denim Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/11/20/denim-fabric-market-2020-global-industry-leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026/
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Vicunha
Canatiba
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim Ltd
Santana Textiles
Weiqiao Textile
Partap Group
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar Industries
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Xinlan Group
Artistic Fabric Mills
Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
Cone Denim
Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
Weifang Lantian Textile
Bafang Fabric
KG Denim
ALSO READ : https://industrytoday.co.uk/pharmaceutical/global-zinc-bromide-market-analysis-2020—dynamics–trends–revenue–regional-segmented–outlook—forecast-till-2026
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-augmented-reality-apps-market-analysis-report-2021-by-supply-demand-components-trends-size-share-and-more-2021-01-07
Market Segment by Type, covers
Light Denim Fabric
Medium Denim Fabric
Heavy Denim Fabric
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-refrigerated-transportation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-01-12
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Denim Fabric product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Denim Fabric, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Denim Fabric in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Denim Fabric competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Denim Fabric breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Denim Fabric market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Denim Fabric sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/integrated-bridge-systems-ibs-market-2020-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-13