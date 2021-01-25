Global And China Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020-2026

Global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical Scope and Market Size
Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, split into
Pharmaceuticals
Blood Goods
Other
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Cold Chain for Pharmaceutical market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Deutsche Post
FedEx
Biotec Services
UPS
Nichirei Logistics Group
Air Canada Cargo
Helapet
Igloo Thermo-Logistics
Kerry Logistics
XPO Logistics
Cold Chain Technologies
Continental Air Cargo
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
SCG Logistics
JWD Group
Swire Group
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
LifeConEx
Marken
Nordic Cold Storage
Panalpina World Transport
Sofrigam
