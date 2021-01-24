Buccaneers vs Packers live streams in the US

How to Watch Buccaneers vs Packers live NFL Football NFC Conference Championship Sunday at Lambeau Field at 3:05 p.m. ET, the Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live will grapple for the Packers vs Buccaneers live NFC championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl. Packers vs Bucs live stream reddit The Packers are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive. Bucs vs Packers live streams.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Los Angeles Rams typically have all the answers at home, but last week Green Bay proved too difficult a challenge. Green Bay took their matchup against the Rams 32-18. Green Bay relied on the efforts of QB Aaron Rodgers, who passed for two TDs and 296 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and RB Aaron Jones, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Rodgers’ 58-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Allen Lazard in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Green Bay’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Los Angeles’ offensive line to sack QB Jared Goff four times for a total loss of 26 yards. It was a group effort with three guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay earned some more postseason success in their game last week. They were able to grind out a solid win over the New Orleans Saints, winning 30-20. The score was all tied up at the break 13-13, but the Buccaneers were the better team in the second half. It was another big night for their QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 199 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 125.20.

The Buccaneers vs Packers live stream is today, and it could be one for the ages. This week’s NFC Championship pairing features two Canton-bound quarterbacks on the NFL’s most hallowed ground, Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. And the winner gets to star in the Super Bowl 2021 live stream.

Tom Brady has only played two games at Lambeau in his 21-year career. He’s won one and lost the other. That loss came to the quarterback he’ll be battling in this NFL live stream, Aaron Rodgers. Though Rodgers took that game back in 2014, Brady has won their last two meetings, including this past October.

In that week 6 match-up in Tampa, Brady’s Buccs beat up on the Packers, 38-10. Rodgers was sacked four times and threw two interceptions while compiling a passer rating of 35.4, his lowest of the season. Rodgers only threw five picks all year and ended the regular season with a league-high, 121.5 passer rating. Brady did throw two touchdowns in the match-up, but the star of the game was Buccs’ running back, Ronald Jones II who rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers will host the conference championship for the second straight season and for the fourth time in seven years. Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 2010 season, while the Buccs will try for their first trip since 2002. A Tampa win would mark Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Oddsmakers currently have the (11-5) Buccaneers as 3.5-point road underdogs against the (13-3) Packers. The Over/Under is 51.5.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Buccaneers vs Packers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish’s low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Buccaneers vs Packers live streams in the US

In the US, Buccaneers vs Packers is going to be broadcast on Fox, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 3:05 p.m. ET / 12:05 p.m. PT, on Sunday, January 24.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn’t include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: Not only does it have FOX, but it’s of the best streaming services with NFL Network, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

Tampa Bay’s defense was the real showstopper, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Today’s Buccaneers vs Packers match-up means that for the first time in NFL playoff history it’s Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers. Two of the greatest QBs (and No.12s) to ever play the game face-off in the NFC Championship game between Tampa Bay and Green Bay. Read on as we explain how to get a Buccaneers vs Packers live stream and watch the NFC Championship game online wherever you are for today’s NFL action.

BUCCANEERS VS PACKERS LIVE STREAM

Date: Sunday January 24, 2021

Time: 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT / 8.05pm GMT / 7.05am AEDT

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay

TV channel and live stream: Fox / FREE fuboTV trial

Watch anywhere: use a VPN – 100% risk-free trial

It was Rodgers and the Packers that shone brightest of all in last weekend’s Divisional Round, toying with the Rams’ No.1-ranked defense. Can they now ice the red-hot Bucs at home at Lambeau Field? Green Bay enter as favorites, but the Bucs are fresh off an impressive win of their own, downing NFC South rivals the Saints when in mattered most last week.

And while the freezing temperatures and snow predicted for Wisconsin this Sunday could throw a great many offensive units off-balance, Brady has 20 seasons in equally frosty New England to his name – in addition to the nine conference championships and five Super Bowl rings TB12 has to his name (brand?), of course.

Not only that, Tampa shocked the Packers back in Week 6, running out 38-10 winners and putting the rest of the league on notice that – with the GOAT Tom Brady under center – they were the real deal this year.

Now chasing a record-bolstering 10th Super Bowl appearance that would see Tampa play the big game on home turf this February, is anyone really going to put another W past TB12 and his obscenely loaded offense, which features Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones II and Rob Gronkowski?

Whatever the weather, this one looks set to be an instant classic. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Packers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now for the 2021 NFC Championship Game.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream NFC Championship Game from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country, and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Buccaneers vs Packers live stream nfc championship game

Buccaneers vs Packers live stream: how to watch NFC Championship game FREE online in the US

Today's Buccaneers vs Packers game is being shown on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 3.05pm ET/12.05pm PT at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

If you’ve got Fox as part of your cable package, you can stream the NFC Championship Game online via the Fox website. If you haven’t, the cheapest option right now for many fans is over-the-top streaming service Sling TV.

Its Blue package, which includes Fox in a number of major metro area markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure and is competitively priced at $30 a month – as well as offering a FREE 3-day Sling Blue trial that means you can essentially watch the Bucs vs Packers game online free, if that’s what you decide.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Packers FREE without cable

In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season.

That’s because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network – and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge.

Green Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Green Bay comes into the contest boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the NFL at 64. Tampa Bay has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 42 on the season.

