Visuals and Brand Value to Be a Key Trend Drawing Consumer Attention

Fact.MR’s report on the shaped liquid cartons market has introduced remarkable insights about the steadily expanding market growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast year of 2019 to 2027.

The market analysis has revealed that the stringent emission standards and preference for eco-friendly & recyclable packaging solutions have led to the growth of shaped liquid cartons in the global market. The overall sales of shaped liquid cartons was pegged at more than US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018 and the global shaped liquid cartons market is likely to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period owing to growing demand for innovative packaging solutions across the developed as well as developing economies. Among regions, East Asia is expected to hold the leading share in the global shaped liquid cartons market owing to a significant increase in beverage packaging solutions in the global market. The growing demand for eco-friendly and innovative beverage packaging solutions are projected to augment the growth of shaped liquid packaging market in the East Asia region.