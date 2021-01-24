Global Software Quality Assurance and Testing Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast 2020-2026

Software Quality Assurance and Testing Service market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Software Quality Assurance and Testing Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Testing

Usability Testing

Functional Testing

Localization Testing

Compatibility Testing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

SaaS Testing

Web Application Testing

Mobile Application Testing

Desktop Application Testing

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Software Quality Assurance and Testing Service market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Software Quality Assurance and Testing Service market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Altoros

Avenga

BairesDev

BlastAsia

ByteAnt

Capgemini

Elinext

Evoke Technologies

FortySeven

Globant (Belatrix)

Hidden Brains Infotech

Intertek

Itransition

Kanda Software

Litslink

Net Solutions

nResult

NTT (NTT Data)

Orient Software

Oxagile

QASource

QAT Global

Romexsoft

ScienceSoft

ScriptSmart

SDLC Partners

Softtek

TatvaSoft

TietoEVRY

