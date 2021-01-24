Global World Sausage Hotdog Casings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2025

Summary

According to GIR study, the United States revenue of Sausage/Hotdog Casings was valued at 6311.57 Million USD in 2016, and is forecast to reach 7639.22 Million USD by the end of 2022 。Viscofan accounted for 14.21% global Sausage/Hotdog Casings market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 7.34%, 6.17%, including Viskase, Devro.Global consumer market share are mainly distributed in Asia-Pacific. It has unshakable status in this field. Asia-Pacific takes the consumption market share of 46.36% in 2016, Europe followed by with 24.83% in 2016.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sausage Hotdog Casings , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sausage Hotdog Casings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Natural Casings

Artificial Casings

By End-User / Application

Edible

Inedible

By Company

Viscofan

Viskase

Devro

Kalle

Shenguan

Atlantis-Pak

Beijing Qiushi Agriculture Development Co., LTD

International Casings Group

DeWied International

