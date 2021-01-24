Global World Commercial Seaweed Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2025

Summary
Commercial seaweed is a kind of macro algae that is found in arctic, tropical and cold water bodies. These type of seaweeds are available in different colors. These are rich in vitamins and mineral content and that somehow expands its demand in different applications ranging from food, healthcare and personal care products. This type of algae are mostly edible thus increasing its application in food industry.
Higher consumption of this seaweed increases its harvesting across large number of countries. The market for commercial seaweed is witnessing substantial growth prospective and the market is expected to follow steady growth rate during the forecast period.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Commercial Seaweed , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Commercial Seaweed market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Red Seaweed
Brown Seaweed
Green Seaweed
By End-User / Application
Fertilizer & agriculture
Personal care products
pharmaceutical products
Animal feed
Food
Others
By Company
Seasol International
Indigrow
CP Kelco
Chase Organics
Yan Cheng Hairui Food
Acadian Seaplants
Mara Seaweed
Pacific Harvest
Irish Seaweeds
Aquatic Chemicals
Cargill
E.I. Du Pont de Nemours
CEAMSA
Gelymar
Brandt Agricultural Products
The Cornish Seaweed Company
Leili Group
