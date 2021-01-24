Global Logistics Automation Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Market Highlights

The logistics automation market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. There are various factors which are contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market, such as exponential growth in the e-commerce industry, advancements in robotics, and smart devices to control various processes.

Key Segments

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services

By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By application, the market has been segmented into warehouse management and transportation management.

By end user, the market has been segmented into retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, automation, aerospace & defense, and others

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global logistics automation market as Dematic Corp. (US), Daifuku Co., Ltd (Japan), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Honeywell Intelligrated (US), Murata Machinery Limited (Japan), Knapp AG (Austria), Jungheinrich AG (Germany), SSI Schaefer LLC (UAE), Mecalux, SA (Spain), VITRONIC (Germany), Beumer Group (Germany), Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (Japan), TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), WiseTech Global (Australia), System Logistics SPA (Italy), and Falcon Autotech (UK).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Regional Analysis

The global logistics automation market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2024. The geographical analysis of logistics automation market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

Among these, North America dominates the market due to the presence of key market players such as XPO Logistics, Americold Logistics, and Honeywell Intelligrated.Moreover, the increasing retail and e-commerce market in the region is contributing significantly to the growth of the logistics automation market. Additionally, the advancements in the robotics and IoT devices in the region drive the market in the region. The market in the US dominates the market in North American logistics automation market due to the increasing demand for these solutions in retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, automotive, and other industries to enhance the operation and workflow. These systems are used as the decrease the cost caused by error through mechanical work making it through automation.

Europe accounts for the second largest market in global logistics automation due to the presence of various key players such as Jungheinrich AG, Knapp AG, and Swisslog. Moreover, there various industries present in the region, including automation, transportation, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and aerospace and defense that are adopting the systems on a rapid pace including medium enterprises. However, the high cost of the technology is expected to hamper market growth.

About Market Research Future

