Global Cognitive Security Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the cognitive security market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the cognitive security market.

Also Read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s530/sh/291ad47a-5490-7b6a-394e-8b4b03ae837d/5507ae78f24fc1c00b8fcba7e2f8c42e The implementation of cloud based cognitive security solutions by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into banking and finance. The cognitive security is gaining demand as organization seek to increase their business productivity by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based cognitive security solution.

Also Read: https://www.scribd.com/presentation/491199629/Mobile-Mapping-Market-2 Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Cognitive Security Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Cognitive Security Market Segmentation

Also Read: https://marketersmedia.com/3d-imaging-market-2020-business-strategies-covid-19-analysis-growth-share-size-leading-players-profiles-by-forecast-to-2023/88964386 The cognitive security market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, organization size and vertical. In North America region there is high adoption of cloud security by small and medium size enterprises owing to dynamic benefits and cost factor. The developed infrastructure in the region is significant factor boosting the cognitive security market. By vertical, BFSI accounts for largest market share in the region owing to its numerous benefits that includes automated threat intelligence and prevention techniques, fraud analysis and investigation.

The prominent players in the cognitive security market are – XTN (Italy), Intel Security (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco systems (U.S.), CA Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), CSC (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.), Cato Networks (Israel), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Also Read: https://marketersmedia.com/covid-19-analysis-on-natural-antioxidants-market-growth-business-overview-leading-players-and-forecast-to-2024/88960214 The cognitive security market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cognitive systems by enterprise and need to improve cyber security in organizations. Changing banking regulation, that requires changes in documents and financial transaction is driving the market in the region. According to the study, the cognitive security market will remain steady in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as enterprises are continuously investing into research and development of cognitive security market. Increasing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of internet of things and bring your own device technology by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting cognitive security systems at a large scale owing to increasing IT infrastructure, digitization and robust industrialization that is boosting the market in the region. By vertical segment, BFSI and IT & telecommunication sector is driving the cognitive security market. The region is witnessing high growth in cognitive security market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Also Read: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/08/psoriasis-treatment-market-size-is-expected-to-exhibit-a-cagr-of-7-3-by-2025-covid-19-impact-analysis-growth-estimation-leading-players.html About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

https://primefeed.in/