Global Vinyl Adhesive Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Vinyl Adhesive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vinyl Adhesive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alcolin

ARDEX

Boxer

Cemix

Christy’s

Cyber​​bond

Demco

Dunlop

GILT EDGE

Holdfast

Nan Ya PlasticS

Polymer

Pool Bladder

Proflex Products

Roberts

TEC

Vital Technical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Adhesive

Vinyl Tile Adhesive

Vinyl Adhesive Spray

Contact Adhesive Spray

Vinyl Sheet Adhesive

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vinyl Adhesive product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vinyl Adhesive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vinyl Adhesive in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vinyl Adhesive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vinyl Adhesive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Vinyl Adhesive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vinyl Adhesive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

