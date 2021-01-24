Global Encryption Software Market Research Report 2016-2022

“According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Encryption Software Market is accounted for $2.45 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $10.21 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period”. Growing mobility, rising concerns related to data loss and strict regulatory standards are some of the factors favouring the market growth. However, dearth of awareness is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

By Industry, BFSI segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR attributed to increasing number of cyber-attacks. By geography, North America commanded the market, followed by Europe. Largest market share of North America is attributed to the stringent regulations regarding data privacy compliance and growing adoption of cloud and mobility technologies.

Some of the key players in Encryption Software market include IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Checkpoint Software Technologies, Intel Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Sophos Ltd., Winmagic, Inc, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. and Hewlett-Packard.

Deployment Types Covered:

• On-Premise Deployment

• Cloud Deployment

Applications Covered:

• Communication Encryption

• Disk Encryption

• Database Encryption

• Cloud Encryption

• File/Folder Encryption

End Users Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Service Covered:

• Managed Service

• Professional Service

Industries Covered:

• Government & Public Sector

• Aerospace & Defense

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Telecom

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

