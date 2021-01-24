Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market Research Report 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market accounted for $285.9 million tons in 2015 and is expected to reach $390.13 million tons by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Growing count of vehicles that are using autogas and initiatives taken by government to boost utilization of LPG as cooking fuel and auto fuel are the key factors driving the market growth. However, instability in prices of crude oil is hampering the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market.

The biggest share of LPG is attributed from refinery segment. Residential and commercial sectors are the largest end users of LPG. With China and India accounting for a considerable portion of the consumption, Asia-Pacific was the major consumer of LPG in 2015. Huge petrochemical complexes designed in China and the Middle East is expected to boost the LPG market.

Some of the key players in the market include Copagaz Distribuidora De Gas, Exxon Mobil, Origin Energy, SHV Energy, UGI Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Petroliam Nasional Bhd, Phillips 66, Royal Dutch Shell, Repsol, Kleenheat Gas Pty Limited, Valero Energy, China Gas Holdings, China Petroleum & Chemical and British Petroleum plc.

End User Covered:

• Industrial

• Residential/Commercial

• Transportation

• Petrochemical and Refinery

• Chemical

• Others

o Agriculture

o Refrigerant

o Aerosol

Source Covered:

• Associated Gas

• Non-Associated Gas

• Refinery

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

