Global Automotive Pumps Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Pumps Market is valued at $41.33 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $66.13 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2015 to 2022. Rising vehicle manufacturing, improved execution of environmental regulations and growing acceptance of advanced automotive technologies are some of the key factors impelling the global automotive pumps market growth. However, increasing usage of electric power steering is hampering the steering pumps market. Rising consumer interest towards fuel-efficient vehicles creates lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the market. Asia Pacific region commanded the largest market share attributed to growing vehicle production in emerging nations such as China and India in the region.

Some of the key players in the market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., TRW Automotive, SHW AG, Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch), Mikuni Corporation, Magna International Inc., KSPG AG – A Rheinmetall Company, Johnson Electric, Denso Corporation and Delphi Automotive LLP.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-automotive-pumps-market-analysis-2021-forecasts-to-2026/

Vehicle Types Covered:

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Car

Product Types Covered:

• Windshield Washer Pump

• Water Pump

• Vacuum Pump

• Transmission Pump

• Steering Pump

• Oil Pump

• Fuel Pump

• Fuel Injection Pump

Displacement Type Covered:

• Fixed Displacement

• Variable Displacement

Technologies Covered:

• Mechanical Pumps

• Electric Pump

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/1001921/Playground-Equipment-Global-Market-Key-Players-PlayCore-Kompan-PlayPower-SportsPlay-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/luxury-high-heels-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/3d-printing-medical-devices-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/toys-market-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-13

https://primefeed.in/