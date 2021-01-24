Global Multi Cloud Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Multi Cloud Management Market is accounted for $731.63 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $4159.23 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period”. Increased agility & automation and avoidance of vendor lock-in are some of the factors favouring the market growth. Lack of data security and dearth of expertise are major challenges in the market. One of the major opportunities in the market is significant growth in hybrid cloud adoption.

Cloud automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. BFSI segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to account for the biggest market share owing to the rising internet penetration rate and rapid move from isolated infrastructure to cloud in the region. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/multi-cloud-management-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026/

Some of the key players in Multi Cloud Management market include Rackspace Hosting, Inc., Ecmanaged Sl, Dell Technologies, Inc., NEVER FAIL LLC, Accenture PLC, VMware Inc, CliQr Technologies, Inc., RightScale, Inc., DoubleHorn and Jamcracker, Inc.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Service Types Covered:

• Professional Services

• Task Migration and Integration

• Managed Services

• Cloud Automation

• Reporting and Analytics

• Other Service Types

ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/1001448/Advanced-Distribution-Management-System-ADMS-Market-2018-Share-Trend-Segmentation-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

Applications Covered:

• Compliance Management

• Metering and Billing

• Infrastructure and Resource Management

• Provisioning

• Other Applications

Platforms Covered:

• External Brokerage Enablement

• Internal Brokerage Enablement

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/surfing-equipment-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

End Users Covered:

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunication and IT

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Other End Users

Deployment Types Covered:

• Private

• Hybrid

• Public

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-tracking-software-market-2021-industry-size-share-price-trend-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-18

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rtd-protein-beverages-market-2021-share-growth-trend-industry-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-13

https://primefeed.in/