Global Automotive Actuators Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Actuators market is accounted for $4.54 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.56 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Reduction of emissions, fuel consumption, engine downsizing trends and stringent government regulations are some of the major factors that are driving the market growth. Moreover rapidly growing population and consequent hike in the vehicle owning households has been raising the demand for fuel efficient vehicles which in turn are fuelling the market growth.

The growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is set to trigger the growth of automotive actuators in light and heavy vehicles segment in vehicle type. However Asia Pacific region is registering the highest demand for actuators due to the rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and the increasing production volume of passenger cars

Some of the major players in the global Automotive Actuators market include Dover Flexo Electronics, Inc., Thermotion, LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, HOERBIGER AMERICA HOLDING, INC, Johnson Electric, DENSO CORPORATION, HELLA KGAA Hueck & Co., Continential AG , Precision Motors German Minebea GmbH, Actus Manufacturing, Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo S.A., Hitachi, Ltd and Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Automotive Actuators types covered:

• Coolant and Refrigerator valve actuator

• Disk brake actuator

• Engine actuators

• Emission actuators

• Grill shutter actuator

• Lighting actuator

• Thermal actuator

• Throttle actuator

• Waste gate valve actuator

• Egr Actuator

• Vgt Actuator

• Electrical Exhaust/Sound Flap Actuator

• Power Seat Actuator

Vehicle types covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

Motor types covered:

• Linear Motor

• Stepper Motor

• PMDC

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

